ADVERTISEMENT

Navratri 2021 Kalash Sthapana, Ashtami Date and Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2021 will be celebrated from 7 to 15 October 2021

The Quint
Published
Lifestyle
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Navratri 2021 date, tithi and shubh muhurat</p></div>
i

Navratri, one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India begins from Thursday, 7 October. The festival goes on for nine days and will conclude on 15 October 2021.

Navratri is a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. During this period, devotees of the goddess worship different manifestations of her.

Also Read

Navratri 2021 Date-Wise Colour List: 9 Colours of Navratri & Their Significance

Navratri 2021 Date-Wise Colour List: 9 Colours of Navratri & Their Significance

Navratri 2021 Dates

  • 7 October, Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana

  • 8 October Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana

  • 9 October , Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya; Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chaturthi

  • 10 October , Day 4 – Panchami, Saraswati Avahan

  • 11 October , Day 5 – Shashthi

  • 12 October , Day 6 – Saptami

  • 13 October , Day 7 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami

  • 14 October , Day 8 – Navami

  • 15 October , Day 9 – Vijay Dashami

Also Read

Navratri 2021: Aarti, Bhajans and Bollywood Songs

Navratri 2021: Aarti, Bhajans and Bollywood Songs
ADVERTISEMENT

The nine-day long festival begins with Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, which falls on 7 October this year.

Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat

  • Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:17 AM to 07:07 AM

  • Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM

ADVERTISEMENT

Navratri: Ashtami Shubh Muhurat

Moreover, according to Drikpanchang, this year, Ashtami Tithi begins at 09:47 PM on 12 October, and ends at 08:07 PM on 13 October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shardiya Navratri begins from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashvin month of Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls during the month of September-October.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT