Navratri 2021 Kalash Sthapana, Ashtami Date and Shubh Muhurat
Navratri 2021 will be celebrated from 7 to 15 October 2021
Navratri, one of the biggest festivals celebrated in India begins from Thursday, 7 October. The festival goes on for nine days and will conclude on 15 October 2021.
Navratri is a festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. During this period, devotees of the goddess worship different manifestations of her.
Navratri 2021 Dates
7 October, Day 1 – Pratipada, Ghatasthapana
8 October Day 2 – Dwitiya, Chandra Darshana
9 October , Day 3 – Tritiya, Sindoor Tritiya; Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chaturthi
10 October , Day 4 – Panchami, Saraswati Avahan
11 October , Day 5 – Shashthi
12 October , Day 6 – Saptami
13 October , Day 7 – Ashtami, Durga Ashtami
14 October , Day 8 – Navami
15 October , Day 9 – Vijay Dashami
The nine-day long festival begins with Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana, which falls on 7 October this year.
Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat
Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:17 AM to 07:07 AM
Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:45 AM to 12:32 PM
Navratri: Ashtami Shubh Muhurat
Moreover, according to Drikpanchang, this year, Ashtami Tithi begins at 09:47 PM on 12 October, and ends at 08:07 PM on 13 October.
Shardiya Navratri begins from the first day of Shukla Paksha of the Ashvin month of Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it falls during the month of September-October.
