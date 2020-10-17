Navratri 2020: What are the Nine Forms of Goddess Durga

Navratri is one of the most-awaited and widely celebrated festivals in India. Although Navratri comes four times in a year, Sharada Navratri in autumn is celebrated with utmost devotion and fervour.

This yeatr, Navratri starts on 17 October and the ninth day will be on 25 October.

Goddess Durga is worshipped through these nine days. Navratri holds great importance in the Hindu religion. Each day is dedicated to worshipping a manifestation of the Goddess.

There are nine forms of Goddess Durga that are worshiped with nine different prasads or bhog. Here are the nine forms of Goddess Durga:

1. Goddess Shailputri

Goddess Shailputri is the first manifestation of Goddess Durga. She holds a Trishul in one hand and a lotus in the other and rides a bull called Nandi. Goddess Parvati was born as the daughter of Himalaya and in Sanskrit, Shail means the mountain, thus she is known as Shailputri.

2. Goddess Brahmacharini

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. The goddess holds a rudraksh mala in one hand and a sacred Kamandalu in the other. The meditative form of this goddess symbolises Goddess Parvati when she engaged in her deep meditation.