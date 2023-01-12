National Youth Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Status for WhatsApp & Facebook
Share these wishes, quotes, images, and WhatsApp status on National Youth Day 2023
National Youth Day, also known as Yuva Diwas is celebrated on 12 January every year in India. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. He was one of the most popular philosophers and thinkers of India, and this day also helps us recognize his contributions to Indian society. He was one of the most prominent leaders and among the people who believed in the potential of the youth.
This day is celebrated to honor Swami Vivekananda and encourage the youth to work hard, take inspiration from the leader's life and contribute to the overall development of their country.
Here are a few wishes, quotes, and images for WhatsApp Status for celebrating National Youth day or Yuva Diwas 2023.
National Youth Day 2023: Images & WhatsApp Status
National Youth Day 2023: Wishes & Quotes
"Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world."
"You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself."
"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."
"We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far."
"Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true."
"Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached."
May the youth take inspiration from the life of the leader. Happy National Youth Day 2023!
May the youth get inspiration to work for the development of the country. Happy National Youth Day 2023!
