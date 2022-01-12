National Youth Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance of the Day

National Youth Day, also known as Yuva Diwas, is celebrated on 12 January every year in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, one of the most popular philosophers and thinkers of India, and is celebrated as the Yuva Diwas to recognise his contributions to the Indian society. This is primarily because he was one of the most prominent leaders of his time to influence the youth of India.

This day is celebrated to honour Swami Vivekananda, as well as encourage the youth to work hard and contribute to the overall development of their country.