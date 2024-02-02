National Women Physicians Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Facts Here

This day is an opportunity to celebrate the resilience, dedication, and accomplishments of women physicians and to raise awareness about the ongoing challenges and opportunities for gender equality in the medical profession.

It also serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering gender diversity and equitable opportunities in the medical profession, ensuring that the legacy of pioneering women physicians endures.

