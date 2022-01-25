National Voters Day 2022: Quotes, Slogans, Images and Posters

National Voters Day (NVD) is celebrated every year on 25 January in India. The day is observed to mark the anniversary of foundation of Election Commission of India on 25 January 1950.

NVD is a day dedicated to the voters of the country. It is celebrated to spread awareness among voters and to promote informed participation in the election process.

New voters are encouraged and facilitated to maximize enrolment. Various programs are also organized by ECI to celebrate the occasion.