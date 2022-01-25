ADVERTISEMENT

National Voters Day 2022: Quotes, Slogans, Images and Posters

National Voters Day is celebrated every year on 25 January.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here are some Quotes, slogans, posters and images on National Voters Day</p></div>
National Voters Day (NVD) is celebrated every year on 25 January in India. The day is observed to mark the anniversary of foundation of Election Commission of India on 25 January 1950.

NVD is a day dedicated to the voters of the country. It is celebrated to spread awareness among voters and to promote informed participation in the election process.

New voters are encouraged and facilitated to maximize enrolment. Various programs are also organized by ECI to celebrate the occasion.

First NVD was celebrated on 25 January 2011. This year, India is celebrating its 12th National Voters Day.

Moreover, the theme of National Voters Day 2022 is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’.

National Voters Day: Slogans, Quotes and Images

  • Vote! Let’s your voice be heard!

  • Your Vote is your voice

  • Keep calm and Vote wisely

  • Make your Vote count

Quotes

  • "The Ballot is stronger than the Bullet" - Abraham Lincoln

  • “Every election is determined by the people who show up.” - Larry J. Sabato

  • “Resistance isn’t enough. If we want change, we have to get out the vote.” - DaShanne Stokes

  • “The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.” - John F. Kennedy

  • “You’ve got to vote, vote, vote, vote. That’s it; that’s the way we move forward.” - Michelle Obama

  • "The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have." - John Lewis

  • “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.” - Susan B. Anthony

<div class="paragraphs"><p>National voter's day Images </p></div>

National voter's day Images

(Photo: istock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>National voter's day Images with quotes</p></div>

National voter's day Images with quotes

(Photo: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>National voter's day Images and posters</p></div>

National voter's day Images and posters

(Photo: iStock)

