National Tourism Day 2020 Date, Quotes, Significance and History
Every year, National Tourism Day is celebrated on 25 January to promote the importance of tourism, keeping in mind the country’s economy. India, being a geographically diverse country with various cultures and a rich history, is admired by tourists, who get to know of the same by travelling to different places.
India has various tourism opportunities, in the fields of heritage, culture, education, nature, sports, rural etc. Ministry of Tourism is the apex body which manages various policies, rules, regulations and formulation of laws for the overall development and promotion of tourism in India.
India also engages in commemorating UN World Tourism Day and even hosted an event in 2008 with the theme “Tourism Responding to the Challenge of Climate Change and Global Warming”.
National Tourism Day’s History
After India’s Independence, in 1948, a Tourist Traffic Committee was formed to promote tourism in India for the first time. Its first regional offices were set up in Delhi and Mumbai, followed by two other offices in Kolkata and Chennai in 1951. However, in 1958, a department for tourism was created under the government for the first time which came under the Ministry of Transport and Communication which was headed by the Deputy General in the rank of Joint Secretary.
National Tourism Day Images With Quotes
National Tourism Day Visa Policy in India
To travel to India, a non-resident who holds a valid passport can consult with their local Indian embassy. Application for a visa can also be made via mail, visiting in person or by consulting a travel agent. Earlier, India had released a list of 40 countries who can apply for an e-tourist visa.
An e-tourist visa gives the accessibility to travel on a visa-on-arrival status for various tourists and business visitors in 16 specified international airports.
