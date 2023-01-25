National Tourism Day 2023 Date in India: Here's the History and Significance

Every year, India celebrates National Tourism Day on 25th of January. The day is dedicated to raise awareness and promote tourism for the economic and financial growth and development of the country.

India is considered as one of the best tourist destinations in the world due to its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, eco-tourism, and mythological heritage.

The promotion and development of tourism in the country is being taken care of by the ministry of tourism. Since tourism is critical for the economic development of the country, the ministry of tourism takes all necessary measures to improve the tourism at central, state, and public levels.