National Tourism Day 2023 Date in India: Here's the History and Significance
National Tourism Day is celebrated in India on 25 January. The day is observed to promote tourism in the country.
Every year, India celebrates National Tourism Day on 25th of January. The day is dedicated to raise awareness and promote tourism for the economic and financial growth and development of the country.
India is considered as one of the best tourist destinations in the world due to its rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, eco-tourism, and mythological heritage.
The promotion and development of tourism in the country is being taken care of by the ministry of tourism. Since tourism is critical for the economic development of the country, the ministry of tourism takes all necessary measures to improve the tourism at central, state, and public levels.
National Tourism Day 2023 Date
This year, the National Tourism Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 25 January 2023.
History and Significance of Celebrating National Tourism Day in India
The history of tourism day in India dates back to the post independence era. In 1948, India set up its first ever Tourist Traffic Committee to promote tourism for the economic and financial well-being of the country.
In 1958, India created its tourism department under the Ministry of Transport and Communication. This department was headed by the Deputy General in the rank of Joint Secretary.
National Tourism Day is celebrated in the country with great enthusiasm and grandeur. Several events, workshops, seminars, and programs are held in different parts of the country to create awareness about the significance of tourism.
The tourism industry of India is responsible for bringing billions of dollars into the economy each year. Therefore, National Tourism Day should be celebrated with a motive to increase the arrival of foreign as well as domestic tourists in the country.
