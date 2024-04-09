National Siblings Day 2024: Check Date, Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes

National Siblings Day is celebrated every year on 10 April. The day is dedicated to honoring the siblings of one and expressing how much they mean to them. The event is similar to Mother's Day and Father's Day in which people express their appreciation for their families. Previous year, the National Siblings Day was celebrated on social media by 37.4 million people, which is 70 percent more from the year before. People shared their stories, photos, and memories about their siblings on social media to celebrate the day.

The significance of National Siblings Day lies in strengthening the bond shared by siblings. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of family. One sibling often has to make sacrifices for the needs of another, especially if they have a disability. This day provides an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the contributions of siblings and promote their well-being.