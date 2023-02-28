National Science Day 2023: Popular Quotes, Theme, Wishes, Messages, and Status
National Science Day 2023: The day is scheduled to be observed on Tuesday, 28 February 2023 in India.
National Science Day (NSD) is observed on 28 February every year in India. National Science Day 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, 28 February, by the people in the country. It is important to note that this day marks the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C.V. Raman in 1928. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for this discovery. National Science Day focuses on discoveries and developments so it is celebrated grandly.
National Science Day is celebrated with a different theme every year and everyone should know the theme. People celebrate this day by giving speeches, organising debates, essay writing competitions, and quiz competitions, etc. They also send wishes and messages to each other to observe the day. National Science Day motivates people to give importance to new discoveries and research.
Everyone should note that the theme for National Science Day 2023 is "Global Science for Global Wellbeing". Events and programs should be organized based on this theme.
National Science Day 2023: Quotes
Here are some National Science Day 2023 quotes, wishes, messages, and speeches that you must share on this day with your loved ones. Celebrate this day in schools and colleges so that students are motivated to participate in discoveries.
"Science is not only a disciple of reason but also one of romance and passion" - Stephen Hawking
"Science and everyday life cannot and should not be separated" - Rosalind Franklin
"Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less" - Marie Curie
"The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom" - Isaac Asimov
National Science Day 2023: Popular Quotes By C.V. Raman
"In the first English class I attended, Prof. E. H. Elliot, addressing me, asked if I really belonged to the Junior B. A. class, and I had to answer him in the affirmative. He then proceeded to inquire how old I was." - C.V. Raman
"Towards the end of February 1928, I took the decision of using brilliant monochromatic illumination obtained by the aid of the commercially available mercury arcs sealed in quartz tubes." - C.V. Raman
"I would like to tell the young men and women before me not to lose hope and courage. Success can only come to you by courageous devotion to the task lying in front of you." - C.V. Raman
National Science Day 2023: Wishes and Messages
Always remember everything is theoretically impossible until it is done. Happy National Science Day to all.
Everyone should invent new things that help in the development of our society. Happy National Science Day 2023!
The positive thing about science is that it is true, does not matter if you believe in it or not. Happy National Science Day to everyone.
