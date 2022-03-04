National Safety Day 2022: Theme, History, Quotes and Slogans
National Safety Day is celebrated every year on 4 March.
National Safety Day is observed every year on 4 March in India. It is celebrated to spread awareness among citizens about their own safety.
It is also observed to highlight safety practices on roads, workplaces, etc. Various events are organised on this day to raise awareness about essential safety practices.
National Safety Day 2022: Theme
This year, the theme of National Safety Day is, 'Nurture Young Minds Develop Safety Culture'. The theme focuses on the importance of teaching safety practices and principles to children.
Safety habits developed during a young age help individuals throughout their lives.
National Safety Day: History
National Safety Day commemorates the Foundation Day of the National Safety Council. It was set up on 4 March 1966 by the Ministry of Labour, Government of India.
However, National Safety Day was first celebrated on 4 March 1972. This year, India is observing its 51st National Safety Day.
National Safety Day: Quotes and Slogans
"True public safety requires a collaboration between law enforcement and the community." - Betsy Hodges
"Your own safety is at stake when your neighbor's wall is ablaze." - Horace
"Safety and security of women and children will determine the well-being and strength of our nations." - Rajnath Singh
"Change can be for good if you combine audacity with safety." - Pedro Sanchez
Alert today – Alive tomorrow.
Safety is not automatic, think about it.
