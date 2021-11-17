National Journalism Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images
National Journalism Day or the Nation Press Day is celebrated every year on 16 November 2021
Free media is an instrumental part of a democracy. In fact, it is known as the fourth pillar of democracy and hence, National Journalism Day is celebrated every year on 16 November 2021.
This day is largely celebrated to honour the Press Council of India, a statutory establishment that was created on 16 November 1966, to monitor and access the quality of reportage provided by the Indian press.
National Journalism Day 2021: Quotes
When the public’s right to know is threatened, and when the rights of free speech and free press are at risk, all of the other liberties we hold dear are endangered. – Christopher Dodd
Our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost. – Thomas Jefferson
No government ought to be without censors; and where the press is free no one ever will. – Thomas Jefferson
The theory of the free press is not that the truth will be presented completely or perfectly in any one instance, but that the truth will emerge from free discussion. – e. e. cummings
The essence of the free press is the reliable, reasonable and moral nature of freedom. – Karl Marx
National Journalism Day 2021: Wishes
The occasion of National Journalism Day reminds us all that it is because of Press Council of India that we have a press in the country. Happy National Journalism Day.
Journalists fight every day to convey the truth to the people of the country and we can never be grateful enough to them in these trying times. Wishing you a very Happy National Journalism Day.
Happy National Journalism Day to all !! Let us celebrate this day by taking pride in having a council that gives authority as well as responsibility to the press.
No country in this world can survive without knowing what is happening inside and outside its boundaries. Wishing a very Happy National Journalism Day.
National Journalism Day 2021: Images
