National Journalism Day 2021: History and Significance
Read more to learn the history, significance and celebrations of National Journalism Day 2021
National Journalism Day is celebrated every year on 16 November 2021 to honor the Press Council of India (PCI), which was established on the same day 55 years ago.
The PCI was constructed as an instrument to not only keep a check on the quality of reportage in the country but also to ensure that independent journalism survives and henceforth thrives in the country.
The PCI is bound by its duty to regulate, check, and monitor all journalistic activities in the country. It keeps a thorough check on journalists across the nation and ensures that no external factors are influencing any journalist's work in any manner.
National Journalism Day: History of Press Council of India
In 1956, the First Press Commission decided to form a separate body that would possess a statutory authority and responsibility of maintaining the ethics of journalism.
The commission felt that the country was in need of a managing body that would be available to keep the press connected with the masses as well as be an unbiased figure to arbitrate and provide judgement on any issue that needed attention in India.
The PCI was formed 10 years later on 16 November 1966 by the Press Commission. To celebrate and mark this day in history, we Indians celebrate the National Journalism Day every year on 16 November, commemorating the establishment of the prestigious council.
National Journalism Day: Significance
The PCI is extremely important to India as it was inherently constructed to protect the fourth pillar of a democracy, that is, the free press. Hence, it works consistently to ensure that the credibility of journalism is not compromised and the freedom of speech and expression flourishes in India.
National Journalism day is therefore an extremely important day in any democracy because if a country is devoid of good journalists, it will undoubtedly suffer.
National Journalism Day: Celebrations
Ever since the PCI has been formed, it conducts various seminars every year on 16 November to commemorate this day.
These seminars are conducted on a range of issues such as the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the role of media in a crisis situation, the media's role in nurturing awareness of Fundamental Duties among citizens and its role in preparing people to cope with disasters.
The duration of the seminars varies and are held for either one or two days.
Their main aim is to educate the people of India about the importance of a free and responsible press in the country and the various setbacks India would face if it fails to have one.
We at The Quint wish you a very Happy Journalism Day!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.