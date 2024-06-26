National Insurance Awareness Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Events

National Insurance Awareness Day 2024: National Insurance Awareness Day is celebrated every year on 28 June. This day is dedicated to promoting the importance of insurance and ensuring that people understand the benefits of having adequate insurance coverage. The day also serves as a reminder to review insurance plans regularly and to make sure that they are up-to-date and reflect the changing needs of the individual.

