National Independent Beer Run Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Events

National Independent Beer Run Day 2024: National Independent Beer Run Day is celebrated on 3 July, every year. This year, the event is set to be observed on Wednesday. This day is dedicated to promoting independent craft beers and protecting the small brewers who operate outside of major beer corporations.

The American craft beer industry has been flourishing in recent years, and the number of breweries in the country has reached an all-time high. Small independent breweries are often at the forefront of innovation and creativity in the beer industry, and they are playing a vital role in shaping the future of beer.