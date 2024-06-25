National Handshake Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

National Handshake Day 2024: National Handshake Day is celebrated on the last Thursday of every June every year. This year, the event is set to be celebrated on 27 June. We should celebrate National Handshake Day to promote this greeting gesture that helps to connect people. You can tell a lot about a person by the way they shake hands.

This day is significant as it conveys the message of peace and goodwill. It is also a way to express social inclusion and belonging. National Handshake Day has a special importance in everyone's life. Handshakes give people a sense of belonging. People are gearing up to observe the day this year so they can spread the importance of handshakes.