National Handmade Day 2024: Date, History, Significance & Ways To Celebrate

National Handmade Day is celebrated every year on the first Saturday in April. It is a day dedicated to honoring, celebrating, and recognizing the skill and dedication of people who create handmade goods. The day also serves as a reminder of the importance of small businesses and their contributions to the economy.
Let's have a look at the history, significance, and ways to celebrate National Handmade Day 2024.
National Handmade Day 2024: Significance
This year, National Handmade Day will focus on the theme 'Buy a Handmade Product'. The day is dedicated to encouraging people to buy handmade products and promote their local businesses. By purchasing a handmade item, you are not only supporting the local economy but also showing your appreciation for the artist and maker.
It's a fantastic opportunity to appreciate the time and effort that goes into each handmade piece. In addition, it's a great way to support local artisans and small businesses in the community. One of the most important ways to celebrate National Handmade Day is to promote sustainable living. By supporting handmade items, we can reduce waste and make a difference in the environment. This day is a great opportunity to promote a more sustainable lifestyle
National Handmade Day 2024: History
The history of National Handmade Day dates back to 2017 when Amy Bierstadt, a mother of a high school senior, a sixth-grader, three hens, a corgi, and a Quaker parrot, founded the website From Scratch Farm. The website provides creative content and tips on how to make handmade crafts at home. In 2018, National Handmade Day was officially proclaimed by the government.
How To Celebrate National Handmade Day 2024?
Here are some ways to celebrate National Handmade Day:
Buy a handmade product from a local business or entrepreneur.
Make something handmade yourself.
Give a handmade product to someone special.
Attend a local craft fair or market.
Learn more about the history of handmade craftsmanship.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)