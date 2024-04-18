National Garlic Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, Events, & How To Celebrate

National Garlic Day 2024: National Garlic Day is celebrated every year on 19 April. This year, people will observe the day on Friday and talk about the benefits of this ingredient.

This day is dedicated to the history of garlic, its medicinal and edible properties, and the culinary uses of the bulb. We should all observe the day together. Apart from learning its history, one should try including garlic in their daily routine to experience the benefits.