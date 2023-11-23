National Espresso Day 2023: Quotes, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

National Espresso Day is observed on 23 November. Everyone should note that this year, the day will be celebrated on Thursday. It is a special occasion that is observed to enjoy the intense flavours of espresso.

This strong and flavorful coffee is a favourite among millions of people across the globe. An espresso helps you regain energy and perform all the tasks conveniently. One should give credit to this drink and understand its role in our lives.

National Espresso Day honours the classic Italian coffee. For those who do not know, espresso is a concentrated, bold brew that is made with hot water and finely ground coffee beans. It forms the base of lattes, cappuccinos, and a wide range of coffee creations. Espresso lovers should celebrate this day in their way to honour its existence.