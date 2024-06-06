National Donut Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and How To Celebrate Here

National Donut Day 2024: National Donut Day is celebrated on 7 June. This year, the event will be observed on Friday. This day is significant as it celebrates the military significance of doughnuts in World War I. Donuts were first served to the soldiers by a doctor in the military who wanted to boost their morale.

Anybody who loves donuts should celebrate this day in their way. They should inform others about the day and spend it together. You can make donuts at home and distribute them among others.