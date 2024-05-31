National Dinosaur Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, Activities, & Celebration

National Dinosaur Day 2024: National Dinosaur Day is celebrated on 15 May and 1 June, every year. We are getting ready to observe the event on Saturday.

This day is dedicated to the extinct prehistoric reptile that lived on Earth for millions of years. The first dinosaur skeleton was found in 1878, and the discovery of other dinosaur fossils dates back to the Mesozoic era, which began about 252 million years ago. Everyone should celebrate the day to learn more about dinosaurs and how they became extinct. It is a great opportunity to educate kids about dinosaurs.