National Cleanliness Day 2024: Date, Theme, Quotes, History & Significance

National Cleanliness Day in India is celebrated every year on January 30 to promote cleanliness and sanitation as a way of life. The significance of this day lies in its ability to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness and the role of each individual in keeping the environment clean.

To mark the special occasion various activities and events are organised across the country. Schools and colleges conduct cleanliness drives in their local communities. Government organizations carry out awareness campaigns to educate the public about the importance of cleanliness. Community clean-up drives are also organized, where citizens come together to clean their neighborhood streets and public spaces. The government also launches various initiatives to improve the sanitation and hygiene facilities in rural areas and slums. The aim of these initiatives by the government is to provide access to clean drinking water, toilets, and waste management systems to all citizens, thereby promoting cleanliness and hygiene.