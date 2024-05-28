National Biscuit Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, How To Celebrate, & Events

National Biscuit Day 2024: National Biscuit Day is celebrated on 29 May, every year. This day is significant as it celebrates the British holiday of the biscuit. In the United States, a biscuit is commonly referred to as a cookie or a cracker. This hard food item is made from flour and is typically sweetened with sugar, chocolate, icing, jam, ginger, or cinnamon.
Many people love eating biscuits because they are sweet and crunchy. They go best with tea. Some biscuits are also savoury and are perfect for snacks. You must celebrate National Biscuit Day to know more about them.
National Biscuit Day 2024: History
The history of National Biscuit Day can be traced back to the early 1800s. In 1831, the British company Huntley & Palmers invented the decorative Biscuit tin, which allowed biscuits to be exported all over the world.
By 1900, the Huntley & Palmers biscuits had become popular in 172 countries. Many people loved eating these cookies.
The popularity of biscuits was first started due to the belief that eating them regularly could help avoid illnesses. This was because hard biscuits are able to slow down the digestion process, which helps in strengthening the immune system.
One should observe the day to know about the origin of crackers and how they grew popular worldwide.
National Biscuit Day 2024: How To Celebrate
To celebrate National Biscuit Day, there are many interesting activities you can try:
You can bake some biscuits, eat some biscuits, or even share the fun online with your friends and family. Baking biscuits at home will help you enjoy the process. You can taste homemade cookies and share them with your friends. Invite your friends and family at home to enjoy the day.
Another fun way to celebrate National Biscuit Day is to make a difference in your community by helping local bakeries with their production. Local bakeries often struggle and you can help them by donating money. This will allow them to increase production and try baking different cookies every day.
You can also share some homemade recipes with your friends and family. If you are somebody who loves baking, you must share recipes with your loved ones. Baking is a form of showing love and you should spread happiness.
National Biscuit Day 2024: Importance
Biscuits are delicious snacking items in recent times and celebrating National Biscuit Day is important. Baking biscuits helps to bond with family and friends. Celebrating this event will allow you to spend time with your loved ones.
Biscuits contain fiber and protein which help in digestion. It's a filling snack that you can share with others.
National Biscuit Day helps to learn more about the different types of cookies. You can try baking them at home on this day to enjoy the event.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)