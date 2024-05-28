National Biscuit Day 2024: Date, History, Importance, How To Celebrate, & Events

National Biscuit Day 2024: National Biscuit Day is celebrated on 29 May, every year. This day is significant as it celebrates the British holiday of the biscuit. In the United States, a biscuit is commonly referred to as a cookie or a cracker. This hard food item is made from flour and is typically sweetened with sugar, chocolate, icing, jam, ginger, or cinnamon.

Many people love eating biscuits because they are sweet and crunchy. They go best with tea. Some biscuits are also savoury and are perfect for snacks. You must celebrate National Biscuit Day to know more about them.