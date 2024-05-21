Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Date, Timings, History, Significance & Rituals

Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Narasimha Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Narasimha. It is celebrated on the 14th day of Vaishakha, which falls between April and May in the Gregorian calendar. This festival is significant as it celebrates the victory of good over evil and the triumph of faith over adversity. It is also believed that worshipping Lord Narasimha on this day can grant devotees protection, prosperity, and blessings.
Let's have a look at the date, timings, history, significance and rituals of the Narasimha Jayanti 2024.
Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Date and Timings
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 21 May 2024 - 05:39 PM
Chaturdashi date Ends - 22 May 2024 - 06:47 PM
Narasimha Jayanti evening puja time - From 03:40 PM to 06:18 PM
Parana for Narasimha Jayanti - 23 May 2024 - 05:09 AM
Narasimha Jayanti Afternoon Resolution Time - From 10:25 AM to 01:02 PM
Narasimha Jayanti: History & Significance
The history of Narasimha Jayanti dates back to the time of Hirayakashyap, who was considered to be the highest god among the gods. Despite this, his son Prahalad rejected his father's divinity and continued to worship Lord Vishnu. This led to the conflict between the two and the attempts made by Hirunakashyap to assassinate his son. However, Lord Vishnu always intervened and protected Prahalad.
According to the Hindu scriptures, one day the king asked his son Prahalad to call Lord Vishnu to save him, and after he crossed all boundaries, Lord Narsimha appeared and killed Hirayakashyap. Thus, this day is celebrated as a victory for the demon and a powerful reminder of the importance of good and evil.
Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Rituals & Tradition
Narasimha Jayanti is celebrated in South India with great grandeur. Devotees worship Lord Narasimha by placing an idol on a wooden plank, bathing the idol with Panchamrit, adorning it with jewellery, lighting a diya with ghee, and reciting Lord Narasimha's mantras. After this, flowers, five fruits, dry fruits, and homemade kheer or halwa are also offered to Lord Narasimha.
It is also believed that by visiting temples and seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu, people can receive protection, prosperity, and blessings.
