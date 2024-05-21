Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Date, Timings, History, Significance & Rituals

Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Narasimha Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Narasimha. It is celebrated on the 14th day of Vaishakha, which falls between April and May in the Gregorian calendar. This festival is significant as it celebrates the victory of good over evil and the triumph of faith over adversity. It is also believed that worshipping Lord Narasimha on this day can grant devotees protection, prosperity, and blessings.

Let's have a look at the date, timings, history, significance and rituals of the Narasimha Jayanti 2024.