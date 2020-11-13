Naraka Chaturdashi 2020 Wishes, Greetings, Images, Quotes & Cards

Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated a day before Diwali or Lakshmi Pooja and the festival is known by various names – Chhoti Diwali, Kali Chaudas, Roop Chaudas or Naraka Nivaran Chaturdashi. It is celebrated as the second day of the five-day long Diwali festival.

It is believed that on this day, asura or demon Narakasura was killed by Krishna, Lord Vishnu's avatar. This year Diwali will be celebrated on 14 November, followed by Govardhan Pooja (15 November) and Bhaiya Dooj (16 November).