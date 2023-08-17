Mesotherapy: What Is It? Benefits & Side Effects Of the Procedure

Mesotherapy is a form of alternative medicine which involves intradermal or subcutaneous injections of pharmaceutical preparations, enzymes, hormones, plant extracts, vitamins, and/or other ingredients such as hyaluronic acid.
It has no proven clinical efficacy and poor scientific backing. Mesotherapy injections allegedly target adipose fat cells, apparently by inducing lipolysis, rupture and cell death among adipocytes. The stated aim of mesotherapy is to provide the skin with essential nutrients, hydration, and other beneficial compounds to rejuvenate and revitalize its appearance.
Let's know more about mesotherapy and answer common questions related to the procedure.
Mesotherapy Benefits For Face
What is mesotherapy good for?
Mesotherapy can instantly improve dull, tired looking skin and superficial wrinkles but can also help to improve sluggish blood circulation, aiding the body to flush out ageing toxins. This treatment can also be used to address hyperpigmentation, treat acne and ‘lit-from-within’ skin glow.
Mesotherapy vitamin cocktails can stimulate the fibroblast cell in the skin to produce more collagen to combat the signs of ageing. Amongst the list of skin-friendly plant ingredients injected are vitamins, growth factors, Hyaluronic acid, peptides, antioxidants and trace elements that provide the ideal environment for healthy skin that copes with the ageing process better.
And best of all, it lasts for weeks, as mesotherapy goes more than skin deep. Rather than enhancing the surface of your skin like a cream, this treatment reboots skin from the inside out for overall complexion health, meaning anyone from their late twenties especially can really reap the benefits.
Mesotherapy Side Effects
What are the risks of mesotherapy?
When administered by a professional, mesotherapy has minimal risks. However, some side effects include nausea, pain, sensitivity, swelling, itching, and redness.
There is usually little interruption with mesotherapy because it is non-invasive. The majority of patients are ready to commence their usual tasks within a few days. Inflammation and stiffness around the insertion site may need a day off for others. If you decide to go for mesotherapy, talk to our licensed practitioner to eliminate the risks of the treatment.
People who practice mesotherapy say the risks are minimal if you go to a trained practitioner.
What is the Cost Of Mesotherapy?
According to reports, one session of mesotherapy may cost between ₹15000 - ₹40000 depending on the area that is to be treated.
Is Mesotherapy Effective For Hair Growth?
According to Healthline, mesotherapy has various benefits for the hair and few of them include:
correction of hormone imbalances in and around the hair follicle
delivery of nutrients to the hair
improvement in blood circulation
