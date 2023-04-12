Mesha Sankranti 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals and Mantra
Mesha Sankranti marks the beginning of the new year as per the solar calendar in Hinduism. Know the date and time.
Mesha Sankranti 2023: Mesha Sankranti is one of the pious and special festivals of the Hindus. It marks the beginning of Hindu New Year when the sun enters in Aries (Mesha) from Pisces. People from different parts India celebrate the beginning of New Year in various forms and it is also known by different names like in Orissa it is called Pana Sankranti, in Tamil Nadu it is known as Puthandu, in West Bengal as Nav Bharsa , etc.
According to Drik Panchang this year Mesha Sankranti will be celebrated on 14 April. Let's know the shubh muhurat, significance, rituals, and mantras for the Puja.
Mesha Sankranti 2023: Date, Time, and Shubh Muhurat
According to the solar Hindu Calendar, Mesha Sankranti will be celebrated on 14 April this year.
Mesha Sankranti Punya Kalam - April 14, 2023 - 10:55 AM to 06:46 PM
Mesha Sankranti Maha Punya Kalam - April 14, 2023 - 01:04 PM to 05:20 PM
Mesha Sankranti 2023: Significance
Mesha Sankranti is observed on the day when Sun enters in Aries zodiac sign from the Pisces zodiac and this day is also celebrated as the New year as per the solar calendar. On this occasion, people visit different holy places like Haridwar, Kashi, Rishikesh, Mathura and other places to take a holy dip in Ganga and Yamuna river. People believe that those who take a dip in the holy river can get relieved from their past sins. People also offer prayers and bhog prasad to Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu on this auspicious day of Mesha Sankranti.
Mesha Sankranti 2023: Rituals & Mantra
1. You need to wake up early in the morning, take a dip in the Yamuna or Ganga river.
2. Those who can not take bathe in Ganga river, they can put Gangajal in their bathing water.
3. Then you need to offer water to Lord Surya and pray for the well being of the family.
4. Then light a diya with desi ghee and offer prayers to Kul devi or Kul Devta.
5. You have to invite brahmins and offer them food and gift them clothes.
6.You can also organize Hawan and Yajna on this auspicious day.
The mantra for Mesha Sankranti Puja is Om Ghrani Suryaye Namah.
Topics: Mesha Sankranti 2023 Mesha Sankranti
