Mesha Sankranti 2023: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals and Mantra

Mesha Sankranti 2023: Mesha Sankranti is one of the pious and special festivals of the Hindus. It marks the beginning of Hindu New Year when the sun enters in Aries (Mesha) from Pisces. People from different parts India celebrate the beginning of New Year in various forms and it is also known by different names like in Orissa it is called Pana Sankranti, in Tamil Nadu it is known as Puthandu, in West Bengal as Nav Bharsa , etc.

According to Drik Panchang this year Mesha Sankranti will be celebrated on 14 April. Let's know the shubh muhurat, significance, rituals, and mantras for the Puja.