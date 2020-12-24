Merry Christmas 2020: Images & Wishes for SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp

With a turbulent year left, the holiday season is finally upon, with Christmas on Friday, 25 December, the first day to celebrate of many. Declared as a federal holiday in the United States only in 1870, Christmas is widely celebrated as sacred religious holiday and a worldwide cultural and commercial phenomenon as well.

With COVID-19 cases still rising across the world and new variants being discovered as well, Christmas for the first time in a long would only be celebrated with our closest family members to curb the spread of the virus.

However, like every year, families will gather around with steaming mug of hot chocolate, candy canes, and recounting our favourite Christmas stories.

Even though your relatives are at home on the auspicious day, here are some jolly images, quotes and greening to share with them: