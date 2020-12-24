Merry Christmas 2020: Images & Wishes for SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp
2020 Merry Christmas Images, Quotes, Wishes for sharing on SMS, Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp.
With a turbulent year left, the holiday season is finally upon, with Christmas on Friday, 25 December, the first day to celebrate of many. Declared as a federal holiday in the United States only in 1870, Christmas is widely celebrated as sacred religious holiday and a worldwide cultural and commercial phenomenon as well.
With COVID-19 cases still rising across the world and new variants being discovered as well, Christmas for the first time in a long would only be celebrated with our closest family members to curb the spread of the virus.
However, like every year, families will gather around with steaming mug of hot chocolate, candy canes, and recounting our favourite Christmas stories.
Even though your relatives are at home on the auspicious day, here are some jolly images, quotes and greening to share with them:
Merry Christmas 2020 Wishes, Quotes and Greetings
- “Wishing you a magical and blissful holiday! Have a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year!”
- “May this season of giving be the start of your better life. Have a great and blessed holiday!”
- “May this Christmas season bring you nothing but fond memories, Happiness and laughter, Merry Christmas 2020”
- “Some Christmas tree ornaments do more than glitter and glow, they represent a gift of love given a long time ago."- Tom Baker.
- "It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving."- Mother Teresa.
- "Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection." - Winston Churchill.
- “The world has grown weary through the years, but at Christmas, it is young.”-Phillip Brooks.
