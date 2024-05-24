Memorial Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Events, & How To Celebrate Here

Memorial Day 2024: Memorial Day is a federal holiday that honours men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. It is celebrated on the last Monday in May and originated as a day to decorate the graves of soldiers who died during the Civil War.
Memorial Day will be celebrated on 27 May. The day initially began as 'Decoration Day' following the Civil War. Everyone should observe the day to understand its history. One should participate in the events and activities.
Memorial Day 2024: History
The tradition of laying flowers on military graves began in 1868, when General John A. Logan of the Grand Army of the Republic suggested that 30 May 1868, be set aside as a day to pay tribute to those who had died while defending their country.
The date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country at the end of the 19th century.
Many state and local governments passed proclamations in 1990, declaring May 30 as an official holiday, but it was not until 1968, when Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, that Memorial Day was designated as a federal holiday. In 1971, it was expanded to include the three-day weekend.
Memorial Day 2024: Importance
Today, Memorial Day is celebrated by many Americans with a combination of military and civic observances.
Families and friends often gather at local cemeteries to pay their respects and remember those who have died while serving. Many people also participate in parades to honor the holiday.
It is a day to reflect on the sacrifices that veterans and their families have had to make, and to renew our commitment to supporting them. Memorial Day is also a day to celebrate the strength and resilience of the American people.
Memorial Day 2024: Celebration Ideas
Here are some activities you can try to celebrate Memorial Day 2024 with friends and family:
Pay Respects
On Memorial Day, you must pay your respects and lay flowers on the grave of somebody who died while serving. Honour their sacrifices and pray for their peace. This is the best way to remember them and observe the day.
Participate in Activities
Various organisations conduct events and activities to remember people who died while serving. You should participate in these events to know more about them. Inspire others to participate as well so everyone can know about the brave soldiers.
Fly the Flag
If you have an American flag at home, fly it at half-mast until noon on Memorial Day. Raise it to full mast for the rest of the day. The practice of lowering and then raising the flag has been observed for many years. You should also be a part of the celebration by doing this.
