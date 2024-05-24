Memorial Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Events, & How To Celebrate Here

Here are some activities you can try to celebrate Memorial Day 2024 with friends and family:

Pay Respects

On Memorial Day, you must pay your respects and lay flowers on the grave of somebody who died while serving. Honour their sacrifices and pray for their peace. This is the best way to remember them and observe the day.

Participate in Activities

Various organisations conduct events and activities to remember people who died while serving. You should participate in these events to know more about them. Inspire others to participate as well so everyone can know about the brave soldiers.

Fly the Flag

If you have an American flag at home, fly it at half-mast until noon on Memorial Day. Raise it to full mast for the rest of the day. The practice of lowering and then raising the flag has been observed for many years. You should also be a part of the celebration by doing this.

