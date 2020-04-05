Mahavir Jayanti 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Teachings, Cards & Messages
Mahavir Jayanti wishes and messages in English and Hindi.
Mahavir Jayanti wishes and messages in English and Hindi.

raghav goyal
Lifestyle

This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated in India on Monday, 6 April. Lord Mahavir is considered the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was born on the thirteenth day of Chaitra month and named 'Vardhamana'.

This festival has a special significance for the Jain community, which takes out processions or rath yatras on this day. People recite stavans (religious rhymes) while conducting these processions.

Also, on this day, people, mostly from the Jain community, engage in praying, fasting, and conducting a spiritual gathering in the temple where monks and nuns preach the path of virtue as defined in Jainism.

Lord Mahavir taught people to follow the path of truth and non-violence. Here are some wishes, quotes, teaching, and messages on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti 2020.

Mahavir Jayanti Wishes in English
(Image: Altered by The Quint)

"May Lord Vardhmaan Mahavir

bless your life with knowledge

Happy Mahavir Jayanti!"

Mahavir Jayanti Wishes in English
(Image: Altered by The Quint)

"Follow the path of non-violence.

Take this pledge on the auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti."

Mahavir Jayanti Wishes in English
(Image: Altered by The Quint)

"May the holy words show you

the path to never-ending happiness

Happy Mahavir Jayanti."

Mahavir Jayanti Wishes in Hindi
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Mahavir Jayanti Wishes in Hindi
(Image: Quint Hindi)

