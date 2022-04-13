Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Quotes, Images, Messages, and Status
Celebrate Mahavir Jayanti 2022 by sharing these quotes and images.
This year we will be celebrating the 2620th birthday of Mahavir Swami, who is also known to be the founder of Jainism. Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most auspicious and significant festivals of the Jains.
Mahavira was the 24th and the last Tirthankara who believed in the preaching of virtue and non-violence towards all living beings. There is different information regarding his year of birth. The Digambars believe he was born in 615 BC while the swetambaras believe that he was born in 599 BC.
He was born on the thirteenth day of the rising moon in the Chaitra month in the Vaishali district of Bihar. The majority of people believe that he was born in 599 BC and then disappeared at the age of 72 in 527 BC. Let's celebrate the auspicious day by sharing quotes, images, and wishes.
Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Quotes
“Do not injure, abuse, oppress, enslave, insult, torment, torture, or kill any creature or living being.”
"Do unto others as you would like to be done by. Injury or violence done by you to any life in any form, animal or human, is as harmful as it would be if caused to your own self.”
“Kill not, cause no pain. Nonviolence is the greatest religion.”
“In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard our own self.”
“A man is seated on top of a tree in the midst of a burning forest. He sees all living beings perish. But he doesn’t realise that the same fate is soon to overtake him also. That man is a fool.”
“Anger begets more anger.”
Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Images and Status
