Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: 20 Inspirational Quotes by 'Bapu'

Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, was assassinated on 30 January 1948. His death anniversary is observed every year as Martyrs' Day.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also popularly know as Babu, was shot thrice by Nathuram Vinayak Godse, during his evening prayer at Birla Bhavan, Delhi. Godse, a Hindu nationalist, was sentenced to death in November 1949.

Bapu, with his non-violent teachings and ideas, played a very significant role in Indian independence movement and continues to be the most inspirational figure.