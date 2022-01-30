Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: 20 Inspirational Quotes by 'Bapu'
Here are some quotes by Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day.
Mahatma Gandhi, father of the nation, was assassinated on 30 January 1948. His death anniversary is observed every year as Martyrs' Day.
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, also popularly know as Babu, was shot thrice by Nathuram Vinayak Godse, during his evening prayer at Birla Bhavan, Delhi. Godse, a Hindu nationalist, was sentenced to death in November 1949.
Bapu, with his non-violent teachings and ideas, played a very significant role in Indian independence movement and continues to be the most inspirational figure.
Here, we have curated some quotes by Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary.
20 Inspiring Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi
“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.”Mahatma Gandhi
“An eye for an eye will only make the whole world blind.”Mahatma Gandhi
“Where there is love there is life.”Mahatma Gandhi
“Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.”Mahatma Gandhi
“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.”Mahatma Gandhi
“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”Mahatma Gandhi
“A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes.”Mahatma Gandhi
“The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.”Mahatma Gandhi
“Earth provides enough to satisfy every man's needs, but not every man's greed.”Mahatma Gandhi
“To believe in something, and not to live it, is dishonest.”Mahatma Gandhi
“There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread.”Mahatma Gandhi
“The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace.”Mahatma Gandhi
“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.”Mahatma Gandhi
“You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind.”Mahatma Gandhi
“You may never know what results come of your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no results.”Mahatma Gandhi
“Love is the strongest force the world possesses and yet it is the humblest imaginable.”Mahatma Gandhi
“Silence becomes cowardice when occasion demands speaking out the whole truth and acting accordingly.”Mahatma Gandhi
“A coward is incapable of exhibiting love; it is the prerogative of the brave.”Mahatma Gandhi
“I call him religious who understands the suffering of others.”Mahatma Gandhi
“Always aim at complete harmony of thought and word and deed. Always aim at purifying your thoughts and everything will be well.”Mahatma Gandhi
