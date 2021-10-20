Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greetings
This year, Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated on Wednesday, 20 October 2021.
Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated every year to honour the great sage, Maharishi Valmiki. He is also known as Adi Kavi, first poet of Sanskrit literature.
Although the exact timing of his birth is difficult to determine, his birth anniversary, according to Drik Panchang, is celebrated every year on Ashwin Purnima as per the Hindu calendar.
Maharishi Valmiki is the author of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It is considered one of the important books in Hinduism.
Here are some wishes, images, quotes and greetings which you can share with your friends, family and relatives on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti 2021.
Valmiki Jayanti: Wishes, Images and Quotes
Happy Valmiki Jayanti to you and your family. May you always take the path of knowledge and righteousness.
I pray for your good health and fortune on this auspicious day. Happy Valmiki Jayanti!
Valmiki Jayanti honours the author of the great epic Ramayana. His teachings are still relevant in modern times. Happy Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti!
"You cannot count on the physical proximity of someone you love, all the time. A seed that sprouts at the foot of its parent tree remains stunted until it is transplanted. Rama will be in my care, and he will be quite well. But ultimately, he will leave me too. Every human being, when the time comes, has to depart to seek his fulfillment in his own way.” - Valmiki (source: goodreads)
