Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Quotes and Images
Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti is celebrated on 7 October to celebrate the birthday of legendary King, Maharaja Agrasen.
Celebrating the birthday of legendary king Maharaja Agrasen of Agroha, Agrasen Jayanti is observed on the fourth day of the seventh month of the Hindu calendar.
It is a regional holiday in the states of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, and his followers commemorate this day with extravagant preparations and events.
Maharaja Agrasen is said to have been the originator of the Agrahari and Agrawal communities. The word 'Agrawal' is derived from two words, 'Agra' meaning 'Agrasen' and 'wal' meaning son.
Indians generally believe him to be the forefather of this community and therefore the festival is celebrated with utmost love and devotion for him.
Maharaja Agrasen preached unity and harmony in the society which is primarily why his followers give out free food and medicines as part of the celebrations. In an effort to honor him, the Government of India also launched a postage stamp in 1976 on his 5100th birth anniversary.
In this this article, we have curated some wishes, images , and quotes for you to send to your loved ones on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.
Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2021: Quotes, Images and Wishes
“May Maharaja Agrasen always be there to guide us towards a path that is a progressive one for our society. Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti to all.”
Agrasen ji ne agroha nagari basaai, Kalrav Karte Jeev-jantu Shobha man harshai Uttar-Dakshin, poorav-pashchim me Gaurav chaaya Dwapar Yug ke ant me Ye mahapurush aaya.
Baandh pagadee sar par apane jab hote mahaaraaja agrasen taiyaar hokar svar ghode par jab chalate chaaron aur hotee unakee jay-jayakaar agrasen jayantee kee badhaee ho.
“Let us take inspiration from the leadership of Maharaja Agrasen and aim for a positive and progressive life. Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti to all.”
“Not every king has the power to win hearts but Maharaja Agrasen was one such king in India. Happy Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.”
