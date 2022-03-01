Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings and Status

Maha Shivratri is celebrated every year on the Krishna Chaturdashi of Falgun month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it is being observed on Tuesday, 01 March 2022.

As the name suggests, Maha Shivratri is a Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva, also known as 'Bholenath'.

Devotees of Lord Shiva worship him on this auspicious occasion of Shivratri and celebrate the day with zest and fervour. Some devotees also observe a fast on this day.