Maha Shivratri 2021: Puja Muhurat, History and Significance

Maha Shivratri, an auspicious day for Hindus, celebrates Lord Shiva. Legend has it that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati married on this day. Some people also believe that Lord Shiva consumed poison on this day and held it in his throat, which turned his neck blue. Thus he is also called ‘Neelkanth’ by many of his devotees.

Devotees of Lord Shiva all over the world celebrate his wedding with Goddess Parvati by worshipping them. Lord Shiva’s temples everywhere are decorated and illuminated with flowers and diyas. Devotees get absorbed in worshipping, dancing, singing devotional songs, etc.

Shivaratri falls on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha of every month. Shivaratri occurs every month, however, according to the Hindu calendar, Shivaratri which falls in the month of Phalgun has the most significant and it is also known as Maha Shivratri.