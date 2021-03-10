Happy Maha Shivaratri 2021: Wishes, Images, Messages

The festival of Lord Shiva, Maha Shivratri is here. It is being celebrated on 11 March 2021. This festival is celebrated because many devotees believe that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married on this day.

Devotees all over the world get lost in the worship of Lord Shiva and the mantras and songs dedicated to him. People also believe Lord Shiva consumed poison and held it in his throat. That poison turned his neck blue and that’s why people also call him ‘Neelakanth’.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri fulfils the wishes of the devotees. Every year, Shivratri is celebrated on Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. However, Shivratri that falls on Krishna Chaturdashi of Falgun month is called Maha Shivratri.

People also celebrate Maha Shivratri by wishing their loved ones like friends and family. In this article we have curated a list of wishes, images, and messages for you.