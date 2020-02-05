Maha Shivaratri 2020 Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Rituals

Maha Shivratri is one of the biggest festivals associated with Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day and it is also believed they were married on this day. Shivaratri falls on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha of every month. Shivaratri occurs every month, however, according to the Hindu calendar, Shivaratri which falls in the month of Phalgun has the most significance and it is also known as Maha Shivratri.