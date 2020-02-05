Maha Shivaratri 2020 Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Rituals
Maha Shivratri is one of the biggest festivals associated with Lord Shiva. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day and it is also believed they were married on this day. Shivaratri falls on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha of every month. Shivaratri occurs every month, however, according to the Hindu calendar, Shivaratri which falls in the month of Phalgun has the most significance and it is also known as Maha Shivratri.
When is Mahashivratri 2020?
Maha Shivaratri will be celebrated this year on Friday, 21 February. Maha Shivaratri is celebrated every year on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month. This time, Chaturdashi is starting from 5:20 pm on 21 February. The Chaturdashi will end on 22 February, at 7:02 pm.
Maha Shivratri Shubh Muhurat
Maha Shivaratri on Friday, February 21, 2020
Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:10 AM to 01:01 AM, Feb 22
Duration - 00 Hours 51 Mins
On 22nd Feb, Shivaratri Parana Time - 06:55 AM to 03:26 PM
Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 06:16 PM to 09:26 PM
Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:26 PM to 12:35 AM, Feb 22
Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:35 AM to 03:45 AM, Feb 22
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:45 AM to 06:55 AM, Feb 22
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:20 PM on Feb 21, 2020
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 07:02 PM on Feb 22, 2020
(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)
Maha Shivratri Fasting Rituals
Devotees should have a meal once on the day of Trayodashi before the fast of Shivaratri. On the day of Shivaratri, the worshippers observe the fast after regular morning worship. Keeping a fast on this day add more significance to the festival. While worshipping Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri, people can use Bael Patra, white or yellow flowers, Daturas, sweets and cow's milk.