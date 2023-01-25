Magh Ganesh Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Images, SMS, Greetings, and WhatsApp Status

One of the most significant and auspicious Hindu festivals, Magh Ganesh Jayanti 2023 is observed on Wednesday, 25 January. This day is celebrated every year on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Magha month.

Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated grandly in Maharashtra and other parts of the Konkan regions. Devotees eagerly wait to celebrate this day with their loved ones.

Magh Ganesh Jayanti is also known as Tilkund Chaturthi, Magha Shukla Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi in Maharashtra. People are excited to celebrate Magh Ganesh Jayanti 2023. As the day is already here, the preparations have begun. People who celebrate this day observe different traditional rituals and conduct pujas in their homes to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.