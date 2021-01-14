Magh Bihu 2021: Date, Importance, Significance

Magh Bihu is a harvest festival which is celebrated in Assam, Magh Bihu is a harvest festival that marks the end of the harvesting season in the month of Magh (between January and February).

This year, Magh Bihu will be celebrated on 15 January. The festival is marked by grand feasts and bonfires, made of green bamboo, firewood, hay, and dried banana leaves. As a tradition, people take bath before setting up the bonfire.

While 14 January marks the first day of the Assamese calendar month of 'Magh', Bihu celebrations started from Monday night that marked 'Uruka', the last day of the Assamese month of 'Puh'.

Following the 'Uruka' night feasting, people on Tuesday morning lit the traditional bonfire called 'Meji' to pray to the god of fire and seek blessings for the new year.