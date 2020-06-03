The second penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 is set to appear on Friday, 5 June. In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and the moon are imperfectly aligned, where the Earth blocks some of the sun’s light from reaching the Moon’s surface and covers all or a part of the Moon with its outer shadow, also known as the penumbra.The eclipse on Friday has been dubbed as the “Strawberry Moon Eclipse”, given the shade of the moon during the eclipse.The penumbral lunar eclipse or chandra grahan means that the moon will travel through the faint penumbral portion of Earth’s shadow. The next two lunar eclipses (also penumbral) of 2020 will be on 4-5 July and 29-30 November.Timing of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in IndiaIndia will witness the eclipse from 5 June 11:15 pm till 6 June 02: 34 am. The maximum eclipse will be visible on 6 June at 12.54 AM.How and Where to See Lunar Eclipse? Live Steaming Online OptionsYou can watch the lunar eclipse through the naked eyes as it is perfectly safe to watch the moon at night. People can also catch live streaming of the lunar eclipse live at www.timeanddate.com.When will the Next Eclipse Take Place?Here is the list of Eclipse’s that will occur this year:21 June: Solar eclipse5 July: Lunar eclipse29-30 November: Lunar eclipse14 December: Solar eclipse We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.