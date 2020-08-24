Lost Your PAN? Here Are Steps to Apply for a Duplicate Card Online

A Permanent Account Number or PAN is a 10-digit unique identification alphanumeric number used to identify a taxpayer in India. All tax-related information of a person is regarded against this number, which acts as a primary key to store the information. No two people can have the same number.

A PAN card, a physical card which contains the taxpayer's name, date of birthday, and photograph, is also allotted by the Income Tax Department whenever a PAN is issued. Your PAN Card is valid for lifetime because it is unaffected by any change in address.

Losing a PAN card can be extremely troublesome in the short run. However, a PAN is unique to an individual and a duplicate copy can be applied for online via the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).