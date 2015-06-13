Looking Back at the World’s Most Iconic Dolls on World Doll Day

Growing up, we all had that one piece of toy we would never part with. No matter how torn, frayed, damaged, scribbled-over-with-felt-pens it was, we held it close to our hearts.

So today, on World Doll Day, we thought of taking you on a ride through time, and tell you a thing or two about dolls. And you, whose doll-paedia only features Barbie, this one’s specially for you.