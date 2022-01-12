Lohri 2022: Date, Time, Traditional Significance and Customs
This year, Lohri is being celebrated on 13 January 2022.
Lohri is an Indian festival celebrated on 13 or 14 January every year. It falls a day before Makar Sankranti.
Lohri is celebrated in different states of India, but its is culturally very significant for the people of Punjab. People of the state celebrate this occasion with enthusiasm and fervour, as this festival marks the end of sowing season and arrival of farming season.
It is also known as the harvest festival.
It is traditionally believed that the night of Lohri is the longest night of the year.
Lohri 2022: Date and Time
As mentioned above, this year the festival of Lohri is celebrated on 13 January. According to drik panchang, the Lohri Sankranti moment is at 02:43 pm on 14 January. Makar Sankranti will also be celebrated on 14 January 2022.
Lohri: Significance and Customs
People light a bonfire and celebrate around it on the special occasion of Lohri. Surya (Sun god) is worshipped on this occasion. It is believed that on this day the flames of the bonfire carry the prayers of the people to the Sun God who will bless the earth with a successful harvest and also end the cold and harsh winter days.
The occasion is considered to be auspicious for to-be-parents and newly married couples. After lighting the bonfire, people sing and dance to traditional folk songs and worship Surya.
