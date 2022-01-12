Lohri 2022: Date, Time, Traditional Significance and Customs

Lohri is an Indian festival celebrated on 13 or 14 January every year. It falls a day before Makar Sankranti.

Lohri is celebrated in different states of India, but its is culturally very significant for the people of Punjab. People of the state celebrate this occasion with enthusiasm and fervour, as this festival marks the end of sowing season and arrival of farming season.

It is also known as the harvest festival.