List of Classic 80s and 90s Serials Aired on Doordarshan

During a global pandemic, when everyone is home-quarantining and finding ways to entertain themselves, watching the classic late 80s and 90s shows on Doordarshan channel is a good dose of nostalgia, bringing back childhood memories.

During the nationwide lockdown which was announced on 24 March by the Prime Minister, two late 80s shows, Ramayan and Mahabharat, were allowed to re-telecast on Doordarshan and DD Bharti channel. Not only this, but many other shows got lined up for re-telecast due to high public demand, like Shah Rukh Khan's Circus, Rajit Kapur's Byomkesh Bakshi, Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan, etc.

Now looking back to all the classic shows of Doordarshan, we have curated a list which will take you back to the old times and will help in avoiding the mental stress going around due to the coronavirus pandemic.