The Road to My Home in Kashmir Goes Through a Tunnel of Darkness

The next day, in our rented two-room set in Udhampur, I am to go down a hill to the spring and ferry water in a bucket. That’s what we do every morning and evening. Mother’s spondylitis has aggravated. She wears a belt, there’s no other way out. Grandmother lines up the utensils. When we return from the spring with two buckets full of water, she starts pouring the water into empty vessels — first into the big ones, then into small containers. Then, to father’s surprise, into small saucepans and spoons. “I am not mad,” she says. “Every drop must be stored or else…”

The summer is turning out to be terrible with no proper water supply in our rented accommodation. Walking down the hill with empty buckets and then climbing back up with water in them is what sustains us through scorching days and nights. Half of our daily lives are spent scrounging for water in fast drying springs. But we are not alone. Around 20 displaced Kashmiri Pandit families in the neighbourhood do the same twice a day.