Happy Guru Purnima 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Messages

Guru Purnima is being observed this year on Saturday, 24 July in India. It is also know as Vyasa Purnima, and holds a special significance in Hinduism. The day is considered very auspicious by Jains and Buddhists as well.

This day marks the importance of Gurus (teachers) in our life, and is dedicated to them. Teachers are one of the most important part of our lives. Here 'teacher' doesn't mean just the formal school or college teacher. It can be anyone who has taught you something.

People celebrate this day by thanking their teachers, by expressing gratitude towards them, and by performing various rituals to show their significance in our lives.