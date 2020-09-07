LIC Pension Scheme vs Senior Citizen Saving Scheme: Check Benefits

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown in India has taken a great toll on the economy and millions of jobs across the country. The pandemic has also affected our elderly population, who often depend on bank FDs for a regular, constant income.

Amid falling interest to protect the economy, here are two safe investment options for individuals who are 60 or above – Senior Citizens Savings Scheme and LIC Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana.