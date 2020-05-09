Amid the coronavirus lockdown in India, keeping track of the date and time when your daily routine has turned upside down is difficult. However, keeping one particular date during this lockdown period in mind is essential. Did you forget?Mother’s Day 2020 is round the corner on 10 May! Ordering anything other than the essentials online is currently prohibited in most parts of the country. But there are still some great ways through which you can make Mother’s Day special.The Quint has compiled a list of last-minute digital gift ideas that are hassle free and can be purchased in minutes:SubscriptionsWe all have a lot more time on our hands to pursue a hobby or a goal we had jotted down this year, and today’s technology and a wide array of platforms have made it very easy.Kindle UnlimitedWe’ve all got a lot more time to read, so make it easy for your mom to catch up on some reading without having to go to the library. Kindle Unlimited subscription is a great platform to read a wide range of books on any device and even has a 30 day-trial. After the 30-day trial period end, the subscription fees is Rs 169 per month.Amazon AudibleIs your mom an on-the go person but still tries to take some time out to read? Make her life easy by gifting her an Audible audio-books subscription. Audio-books are a great and simple way to listen to a book while on-the-go and some books are even narrated by the authors themselves.Audible is currently offering an exclusive Amazon Prime 90-day free trial period with 3 free books. After the trial period ends, the subscription fees is Rs 199 per month.MasterclassFancy learning cooking lessons from Gordon Ramsay? Or acting by Natalie Portman? Or if your mom likes to spend her time attending to her plants, why not sponsor a masterclass by self-proclaimed “Gangster Gardner” Ron Finley?Masterclass is the perfect platform to learn, explore and evolve hobbies. Masterclass is a steaming platform which hosts video lessons by 80+ of the world’s best in what they do. They are currently running a limited time annual-subscription offer where you buy one subscription and get one free.Gift Cards and E-CardsIf you are not sure what your mother likes or want her to shop without any hassles, gift cards are a simple way to show you affections.Amid the coronavirus lockdown, there are a lot of platforms currently which are still offering gift cards. Amazon, Flipkart, Big Bazaar and beauty product platforms like Sephora and UltaBeauty, which usually have sales and discounts running during festivals, are currently offering only gift cards.Sending hand-written cards on Mother’s Day may not be possible during this period. If you are looking for a fashionable e-card to send to your mother, Louis Vuitton has released a series of e-cards called #WELVMOMS just in time for Mother’s Day 2020.The cards let you customise a fancy note. And yes, this interactive service is completely complimentary, so go ahead and spread the LV love to your grandmas, aunts, sisters, and cousins, too.DonationIf your mother has made it clear that she really does not want anything for Mother’s Day, you can still surprise her by making a donation in her name towards a cause, especially towards frontline workers during the coronavirus pandemic.GiveIndia is a platform where you can choose a charity or a foundation to donate to. From sponsoring a child’s education to help women fight against domestic violence cases, GiveIndia is a recognised and secure donation platform.If you would like your donation to help during the current coronavirus pandemic, you can contribute to the The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees COVID-19 Relief Fund and/or to the World Heath Organisation COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.