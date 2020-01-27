Lala Lajpat Rai’s Famous Quotes On 154th Birth Anniversary
Lala Lajpat Rai was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India’s independence movement. He was also known as Punjab Kesari or the Lion of Punjab and was one of the three prominent leaders of the Congress’ who made up the triumvirate Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal).
Lala Lajpat Rai influenced many revolutionaries, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He also founded Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Laxmi Insurance Company in the year 1894.
In 1928, he was brutally beaten up during a protest against the Simon Commission where he was lathi-charged by the police. On November 17, 1928, Rai eventually died of a heart attack.
Here are some quotes and wishes remembering his birth anniversary on 28 January 2020.
Lala Lajpat Rai’s Quotes
Lala Lajpat Rai’s Slogans
“Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory.”
“A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits.”
“I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run.”
Protest Against Simon Commission
In 1928, the British government decided to send the Simon Commission to India to discuss constitutional reforms. There was disappointment and anger among the people over the non-inclusion of an Indian member in the commission. When the commission came to India in 1929, it was opposed across India, sparking country-wide protests.
Lala Lajpat Rai led a procession against the Simon Commission. Though the procession was taken out peacefully, the British government attacked the procession and lathi-charged the demonstrators. During the violence, Lala Lajpat Rai suffered serious head injuries and he eventually died of a heart attack on 17 November 1928.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )