Lala Lajpat Rai’s Famous Quotes On 154th Birth Anniversary
Lala Lajpat Rai was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India’s independence movement. He was also known as Punjab Kesari or the Lion of Punjab and was one of the three prominent leaders of the Congress’ who made up the triumvirate Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal).

Lala Lajpat Rai influenced many revolutionaries, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He also founded Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Laxmi Insurance Company in the year 1894.

In 1928, he was brutally beaten up during a protest against the Simon Commission where he was lathi-charged by the police. On November 17, 1928, Rai eventually died of a heart attack.

Here are some quotes and wishes remembering his birth anniversary on 28 January 2020.

Lala Lajpat Rai’s Quotes

“The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India.”
“If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, food for the adults and education for all.”
“The government which attacks its own innocent subjects has no claim to be called a civilised government. Bear in mind, such a government does not survive long. I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India.”
“Since the cruel killing of cows and other animal have commenced, I have anxiety for the future generation.”
Lala Lajpat Rai Quotes in Hindi
Lala Lajpat Rai’s Slogans

“Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory.”

“A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits.”

“I always believed that my silence on several topics will be an advantage in the long run.”

Protest Against Simon Commission

In 1928, the British government decided to send the Simon Commission to India to discuss constitutional reforms. There was disappointment and anger among the people over the non-inclusion of an Indian member in the commission. When the commission came to India in 1929, it was opposed across India, sparking country-wide protests.

Lala Lajpat Rai led a procession against the Simon Commission. Though the procession was taken out peacefully, the British government attacked the procession and lathi-charged the demonstrators. During the violence, Lala Lajpat Rai suffered serious head injuries and he eventually died of a heart attack on 17 November 1928.

