Lala Lajpat Rai’s Famous Quotes On 154th Birth Anniversary

Lala Lajpat Rai was a freedom fighter who played a pivotal role in India’s independence movement. He was also known as Punjab Kesari or the Lion of Punjab and was one of the three prominent leaders of the Congress’ who made up the triumvirate Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal).

Lala Lajpat Rai influenced many revolutionaries, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He also founded Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Laxmi Insurance Company in the year 1894.

In 1928, he was brutally beaten up during a protest against the Simon Commission where he was lathi-charged by the police. On November 17, 1928, Rai eventually died of a heart attack.

Here are some quotes and wishes remembering his birth anniversary on 28 January 2020.